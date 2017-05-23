Authorities looking for missing 14-year-old girl from Minnesota that may be in F-M area
She has friends and family in the Fargo-Moorhead and Bismarck areas, and was last seen on May 13th in the Dilworth area. Officials also say she was last seen in an older, white Pontiac Grand Prix with front passenger side damage.
