Almost 4,000 stuffed animals collected in Teddy Bear Posse
The response to the Teddy Bear Posse more than doubled expectations. Close to 4,000 new, stuffed animals were donated to businesses in Fargo-Moorhead for the posse, put together by KFGO parent company, Midwest Radio.
