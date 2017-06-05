Almost 4,000 stuffed animals collecte...

Almost 4,000 stuffed animals collected in Teddy Bear Posse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The response to the Teddy Bear Posse more than doubled expectations. Close to 4,000 new, stuffed animals were donated to businesses in Fargo-Moorhead for the posse, put together by KFGO parent company, Midwest Radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing (Nov '16) Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Clay County was issued at June 07 at 2:10PM CDT

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC