Two hospitalized following early morning duplex fire in north...

Two women are hospitalized for smoke inhalation from fire that heavily damaged their duplex unit at 2424 Country Club Parkway in north Moorhead, just west of the American Crystal sugarbeet plant. The fire was reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday.a Fire Captain Dave Allen says the duplex unit was fully involved in flames and the initial report was that there might be people trapped inside.a The victims were transported by F-M ambulance to a Fargo hospital.

