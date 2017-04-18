Minnesota housing advocates worry about homeless seniors
Alarm bells are going off around the state as homeless shelters and housing organizations witness a troubling rise in the number of seniors looking for help. "I think we're starting to see the beginning of the wave," said Sue Koesterman, executive director of Churches United for the Homeless shelter in Moorhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC