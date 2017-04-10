Man dies in Moorhead duplex fire
Asst. Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says the body of the victim will be sent to the Ramsey County medical examiner in St. Paul. He says he doesn't know the condition of two women who were taken from the scene by ambulance to a Fargo hospital.
