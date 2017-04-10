Father of 3 fatally shot in Moorhead, reportedly by 'best friend' and boss
A father of three with a marriage planned was shot and killed in a Moorhead home, reportedly by his friend and boss. The suspected gunman remains in the Clay County jail on Sunday awaiting charges on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death late Thursday of Jacob C. Glover, 28, of West Fargo, Moorhead police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC