Father of 3 fatally shot in Moorhead, reportedly by 'best friend' and boss

Sunday Apr 9

A father of three with a marriage planned was shot and killed in a Moorhead home, reportedly by his friend and boss. The suspected gunman remains in the Clay County jail on Sunday awaiting charges on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death late Thursday of Jacob C. Glover, 28, of West Fargo, Moorhead police said.

