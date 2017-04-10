"Busted by the bus" Moorhead officers ticket 20 people for texting
Law Enforcement from the Moorhead Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, and the MN State Patrol focused on distracted driving Wednesday for four hours. Officers rode on a school bus provided by the Moorhead School District and had other officers stop drivers who were violating Minnesota distracted driving laws.
