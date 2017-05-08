Authorities ID man killed in Moorhead...

Authorities ID man killed in Moorhead house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Star Tribune

Phillip S. Skatvold, 68, lived in the home in the 2400 block of Country Club Parkway with his adult daughter, Kristen, who was taken from the blaze about 1:40 a.m. on April 14 and briefly hospitalized, police said. A third person in the home at the time required a longer hospital stay, police added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC