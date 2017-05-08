Authorities ID man killed in Moorhead house fire
Phillip S. Skatvold, 68, lived in the home in the 2400 block of Country Club Parkway with his adult daughter, Kristen, who was taken from the blaze about 1:40 a.m. on April 14 and briefly hospitalized, police said. A third person in the home at the time required a longer hospital stay, police added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC