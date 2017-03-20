Woman killed in Moorhead apartment fire
Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says firefighters found smoke and soot coming from one of the apartments on the lower level of the building Wednesday. A woman was found in that apartment and was rushed to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota where she died.
