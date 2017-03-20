Woman killed in Moorhead apartment fire

Woman killed in Moorhead apartment fire

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says firefighters found smoke and soot coming from one of the apartments on the lower level of the building Wednesday. A woman was found in that apartment and was rushed to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota where she died.

