The Teddy Bear Posse launches in Fargo-MoorheadMonday, March 6FARGO,...
Midwest Radio Fargo-Moorhead launched The Teddy Bear Posse Monday, a campaign to collect new teddy bears and stuffed animals for area law enforcement agencies. Officers and Sheriff's Deputies will use the teddy bears to comfort small children involved in traumatic situations.
