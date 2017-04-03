Suspect in Moorhead Leads Police on 4-County Chase

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Zachary Allan Rogers of Moorhead, was taken to St. Mary's Regional Health Center in Detroit Lakes and is expected to be taken to the Becker County Jail where he will be held on the following charges: second degree assault, burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, fleeing on foot, tampering with a motor vehicle and reckless driving. The incident began at around 1 a.m. Monday when Moorhead police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Tessa Terrace Addition.

