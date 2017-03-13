Moorhead Twitter sensation Jalan Greer could very well be a serial cat killer
Greer has admitted he's afraid of cats, but has only told police that he may have killed the three felines while blacked out. To the world, as his 155,000 Twitter followers can attest, the 23-year-old Moorhead man is a graphic artist, an aspiring musician, and a model who's done work for the clothing brand Lost In Fargo.
