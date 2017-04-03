Judge loses challenge to Minnesota mandatory retirement age
A district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire at the age of 70. Judge Galen Vaa contends that the mandatory retirement age for district court judges is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Vaa filed a lawsuit against Gov. Mark Dayton and the executive director of the Minnesota State Retirement System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC