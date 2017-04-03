Judge loses challenge to Minnesota ma...

Judge loses challenge to Minnesota mandatory retirement age

A district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire at the age of 70. Judge Galen Vaa contends that the mandatory retirement age for district court judges is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Vaa filed a lawsuit against Gov. Mark Dayton and the executive director of the Minnesota State Retirement System.

