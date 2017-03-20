Gate City Bank providing $2 million to Moorhead homeowners Thursday, March 16
The bank presented a check for $2 million dollars to Mayor Williams to fund a lowinterest loan program to help Moorhead homeowners make home improvements. The Neighborhood Impact Program is designed to keep the city's mature neighborhoods strong and help homeowners reinvest in their homes.
