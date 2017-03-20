3 or more police calls could spur a bill

Monday Mar 20 Read more: St. Cloud Times

City might charge for 3 or more nuisance calls a year St. Cloud council also looks to regulate some contracts for deed with rental ordinance Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/changemakers/2017/03/20/city-might-charge-3-more-nuisance-calls-year/99408662/ St. Cloud residents who have three or more nuisance-related calls for service in a year could be charged for the cost of equipment and responding personnel. The St. Cloud City Council discussed at a study session Monday a draft ordinance regulating excessive calls for police or public health officials to residential and commercial properties.

