3 or more police calls could spur a bill
City might charge for 3 or more nuisance calls a year St. Cloud council also looks to regulate some contracts for deed with rental ordinance Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/changemakers/2017/03/20/city-might-charge-3-more-nuisance-calls-year/99408662/ St. Cloud residents who have three or more nuisance-related calls for service in a year could be charged for the cost of equipment and responding personnel. The St. Cloud City Council discussed at a study session Monday a draft ordinance regulating excessive calls for police or public health officials to residential and commercial properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar 4
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC