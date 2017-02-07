Red River Flooding Concerns on the Ri...

Red River Flooding Concerns on the Rise in Midwest

Tuesday Feb 7

After several dry springs, communities are keeping a wary eye on the Red River in case it's due for another flood. The region has been soaked with double the usual amount of winter rain, sleet and snow this winter, prompting the National Weather Service to recently issue an early warning about potential spring floods.

Moorhead, MN

