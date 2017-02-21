Minor flooding on the Red and other area rivers
The weather service today issued flood warnings for the Red River in the Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks-East Grand Forks areas. In Grand Forks, the weather service says the Red will likely hit 31 feet.
