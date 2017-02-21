Minor flooding on the Red and other a...

Minor flooding on the Red and other area rivers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Valley News Live

The weather service today issued flood warnings for the Red River in the Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks-East Grand Forks areas. In Grand Forks, the weather service says the Red will likely hit 31 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15) Aug '15 Kelli 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC