Man makes plea deal in Moorhead home invasion Thursday, February 23
Kaahin Mudey, 22, has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon. Other charges including kidnapping were dropped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC