Judge says corps should be reinstated in diversion lawsuit
A federal judge says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should be brought back as a defendant in a lawsuit to explain its actions on a Red River diversion project around the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area. The suit was filed in 2013 by a group of upstream opponents who believe there's a better alternative than the $2.1 billion project that would flood land south of the Fargo-Moorhead area during times of serious flooding.
Read more at Star Tribune.
