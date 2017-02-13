Construction work to begin on Red River diversion project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says construction activities will begin this week on the first phase of the $2.1 billion Red River flood diversion project in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Corps said Tuesday that Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minnesota, is sending equipment to the site near Horace, North Dakota, to conduct pre-construction studies for the diversion inlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC