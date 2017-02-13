Construction work to begin on Red River diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says construction activities will begin this week on the first phase of the $2.1 billion Red River flood diversion project in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Corps said Tuesday that Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minnesota, is sending equipment to the site near Horace, North Dakota, to conduct pre-construction studies for the diversion inlet.

