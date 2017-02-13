Construction work to begin on Red Riv...

Construction work to begin on Red River diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says construction activities will begin this week on the first phase of the $2.1 billion Red River flood diversion project in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Corps said Tuesday that Ames Construction of Burnsville, Minnesota, is sending equipment to the site near Horace, North Dakota, to conduct pre-construction studies for the diversion inlet.

