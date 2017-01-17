Snow plows can't fix it all, temperatures play major role in the road conditions
Moorhead and Fargo street departments have received some complaints about the road conditions. Both Public Work departments say streets are plowed and they are doing what they can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Christshariahns
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC