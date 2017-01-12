Six Appeal to Perform at VCSU

Six Appeal to Perform at VCSU

Valley City State University's Vikings Campus Activities Board will be hosting the popular a cappella group Six Appeal on January 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Vangstad Auditorium. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the event is free to VCSU students and open to the public for $5 a person.VCAB welcomes people of all ages to attend.

