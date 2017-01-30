Minnesota's Medical Marijuana Program...

Minnesota's Medical Marijuana Program Needs More Money

Minnesota's medical marijuana program needs extra state funding to cover the costs of its patient database and inspections of drug manufacturers, just a few of the regulations that make it one of the most restrictive such laws in the country. It's the latest reminder of the financial constraints on the program borne from the heavy restrictions on Minnesota's 2014 law.

