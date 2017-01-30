Minnesota's Medical Marijuana Program Needs More Money
Minnesota's medical marijuana program needs extra state funding to cover the costs of its patient database and inspections of drug manufacturers, just a few of the regulations that make it one of the most restrictive such laws in the country. It's the latest reminder of the financial constraints on the program borne from the heavy restrictions on Minnesota's 2014 law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Christshariahns
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC