Making Minnesota nice again

MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034-041>044-053-220000- /O.EXT.KARX.FG.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170122T1800Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-TAYLOR-CLARK- BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU-JACKSON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-JUNEAU-ADAMS-VERNON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE... ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL...BLACK RIVER FALLS...LA CROSSE... SPARTA...TOMAH...MAUSTON...FRIENDSHIP...VIROQUA 1106 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * PERIODS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * FOG WILL THICKEN NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90 THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY AT TIMES IMPACTING TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER ... (more)

