Red River diversion group seeks to have legal hurdle removed

Thursday Dec 1

Supporters of a Red River diversion channel around Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, say a lawsuit filed by upstream opponents should be thrown out and the project should move forward. The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority plans to begin work soon on the $2.1 billion project.

