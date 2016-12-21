Minnesota DNR seeks to join lawsuit a...

Minnesota DNR seeks to join lawsuit against flood project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking a federal judge to allow it to join a lawsuit seeking to delay action on Red River flood diversion project. The proposed project would redirect floodwaters around the Fargo-Moorhead area via a dam and diversion channel but would aggravate flooding upstream.

