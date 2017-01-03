Messelt receives 'Joe Ries Award'
Bruce Messelt, Chisago County Administrator, received the "Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award" from Minnesota Association of County Administrators president Roxy Traxler, Sibley County Administrator, during the Association of Minnesota Counties' Annual Conference in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Christshariahns
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC