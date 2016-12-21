Kitchen fire forces family from home

Kitchen fire forces family from home

Monday Dec 5

Moorhead fire crews raced to a kitchen fire Monday morning, the initial call including information that two family pets were still inside the home. Assistant Chief Greg Doeden says the residents were able to get out safely, but said their dog and cat were still inside the house at 14th Avenue and 17th Street South.

Moorhead, MN

