Father of 2 Moorhead teens killed in crash files lawsuit
The father of two teenage brothers from Moorhead who died in a rollover crash in June 2015 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Ray Kvalvog says the lawsuit is about finding answers, and that he'll donate any money he might win to charity.
