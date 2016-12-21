Corps awards contract for 1st phase of Red River diversion

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract for the first phase of a $2.1 billion Red River diversion project around Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota say the $46 million deal with Burnsville, Minnesota-based Ames Construction will include construction of an inlet southwest of Fargo.

