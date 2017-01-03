2 Moorhead residents seriously hurt a...

2 Moorhead residents seriously hurt after crash near Waubun, MN

Monday Dec 12

The Minnesota State Patrol says Robin Paul of Hawley, Minnesota was driving east on Highway 113 when her car went off the road and ended up in a river. 47-year-old Adrian Thompson and 44-year-old Stephanie Paul, both of Moorhead, were seriously hurt in the crash.

Moorhead, MN

