Moorhead pet licenses available 3 Saturdays in December Tuesday, November 29

Moorhead Police volunteers will be selling 2017 pet licenses on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. They will be at Sam's Club on December 3rd, Moorhead Center Mall on the 10th and on December 17th they will be at Family Fare. All dogs and cats over six months old must be licensed annually by no later than February 15 of each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.