Moorhead pet licenses available 3 Saturdays in December Tuesday, November 29
Moorhead Police volunteers will be selling 2017 pet licenses on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. They will be at Sam's Club on December 3rd, Moorhead Center Mall on the 10th and on December 17th they will be at Family Fare. All dogs and cats over six months old must be licensed annually by no later than February 15 of each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency landing
|Nov 25
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
|Review: Whale Of A Wash (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Kelli
|1
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Christshariahns
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC