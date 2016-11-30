Moorhead bus driver who stranded kids was called racial slur before using one

A police report sheds more light on what preceded a Moorhead school bus driver's decision to abandon about 20 students in the city's industrial park and use a racial slur as they got off the bus. Video from the bus shows that the driver, David Russell Miller of Moorhead, got into a round of name-calling with two or three Horizon Middle School students as he drove them home on Nov. 22, according to the report released Tuesday, Nov. 29. During the back-and-forth between the driver and students, Miller is called the N-word twice, the report stated.

