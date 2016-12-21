Federal officials to probe plane crash landing near Moorhead
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of an airplane crash landing near the Moorhead airport. The twin engine turboprop was approaching the airport Wednesday evening when it ended up in a farm field a short distance from the runway.
