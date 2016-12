BNSF executives talk rail safety with Fargo-Moorhead leaders

Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

MOORHEAD, Minn. - First responders, business leaders and city officials gathered Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, in the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce headquarters to learn about rail safety and legislation affecting railroads from representatives of BNSF Railway and the Minnesota Regional Railroad Association.

