Sanctuary Pointe presents peace, views and stunning ranch plans by Vantage Homes

Monday Jul 3 Read more: The Gazette

Along the western edge of the Black Forest, you find Sanctuary Pointe - a brand new community in Monument that features a pristine natural setting paired with top-quality homes. Vantage Homes is breaking ground in the community with its innovative ranch plans that afford a charming mix of ultra-chic modern designs and farmhouse accents.

