SicThirty selects six startups to join 2017 cyber portfolio
SixThirty CYBER, a St. Louis-based business development program that invests in cybersecurity companies, has announced the six companies that will be a part of the SixThirty CYBER 2017 Portfolio & Business Development Program. The six companies, their founders, and cities of origin are: AppsCo, Oslo, Norway Founders - Geir Christian Karlsen AppsCo provides single identity and access portal where you can simply and affordably provide the right access to the right information to the right people at the right time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May '17
|Jason
|2
|"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|NEW resident
|5
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr '17
|NEW resident
|2
|Smoker friendly
|Mar '17
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC