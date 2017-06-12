SicThirty selects six startups to join 2017 cyber portfolio

SixThirty CYBER, a St. Louis-based business development program that invests in cybersecurity companies, has announced the six companies that will be a part of the SixThirty CYBER 2017 Portfolio & Business Development Program. The six companies, their founders, and cities of origin are: AppsCo, Oslo, Norway Founders - Geir Christian Karlsen AppsCo provides single identity and access portal where you can simply and affordably provide the right access to the right information to the right people at the right time.

