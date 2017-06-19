Rabid skunk found in Monument, prompts health warning | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
El Paso County Public Health is warning residents to be on guard with their pets and livestock after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Monument. The skunk was found in a residential yard June 7. El Paso County officials said Tuesday this is the first rabid skunk found west of Interstate 25 since one was found in Manitou Springs in 2013.
