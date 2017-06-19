Rabid skunk found in Monument, prompts health warning | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Rabid skunk found in Monument, prompt...

Rabid skunk found in Monument, prompts health warning

Tuesday Jun 13

El Paso County Public Health is warning residents to be on guard with their pets and livestock after a skunk tested positive for rabies in Monument. The skunk was found in a residential yard June 7. El Paso County officials said Tuesday this is the first rabid skunk found west of Interstate 25 since one was found in Manitou Springs in 2013.

