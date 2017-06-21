Prosecutors ask judge to dismiss fals...

Prosecutors ask judge to dismiss false imprisonment charges against former Sheriff Terry Maketa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Denver Post

El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa ducks under a microphone cord as he avoids reporter's questions in this June 2014 file photo. Special prosecutors have asked an El Paso County district judge to dismiss two of nine criminal charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment, against former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May '17 Jason 2
"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13) Apr '17 NEW resident 5
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr '17 NEW resident 2
Smoker friendly Mar '17 Bob515 1
What was the name of the nice restaurant just n... Mar '17 Eli 1
Daniel Etcheison (Nov '16) Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC