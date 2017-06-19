Popular Colorado Springs restaurant and bakery has new owners
Meet the Nehme family, the new owners of the beloved Marigold Cafe & Bakery, 4605 Centennial Blvd. Mom and dad, Julie and Ghassan, are learning the ropes of the bustling business. Daughter Cailee is the manager, but is also trying her hand at learning the workings of the bakery.
