Paul Lundeen announces run for Colorado Senate

Rep. Paul Lundeen , R-Monument, says he'll seek the state Senate District 9 post now held by Kent Lambert, R-Colorado Springs, who is barred by term limits from serving another term. Lundeen has served two terms in House District 19. He touts his efforts to reduce testing in schools and combat human trafficking.

