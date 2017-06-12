More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Post Register

In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rides a horse in the new Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. Zinke on Monday, June 12, 2017, recommended that the new national monument in Utah be reduced in size and said Congress should step in to designate how selected areas of the 1.3 million-acre site are managed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May '17 Jason 2
"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13) Apr '17 NEW resident 5
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr '17 NEW resident 2
Smoker friendly Mar '17 Bob515 1
What was the name of the nice restaurant just n... Mar '17 Eli 1
Daniel Etcheison (Nov '16) Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC