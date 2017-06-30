Moe Bandy, William Bell and internet ...

Moe Bandy, William Bell and internet radio bring music to no man's land

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Soul legend William Bell, who recently won the Grammy for Best Americana Album, will be bringing his soul and R&B revue to the Lone Tree Arts Center. We obviously discuss local musical happenings at length in this column, and Denver's musical presence is clearly felt throughout the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May '17 Jason 2
"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13) Apr '17 NEW resident 5
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr '17 NEW resident 2
Smoker friendly Mar '17 Bob515 1
What was the name of the nice restaurant just n... Mar '17 Eli 1
Daniel Etcheison (Nov '16) Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC