El Paso County to buy land as vantage point for Elephant Rock

Friday Jun 9

El Paso County is acquiring 60 acres of land in Palmer Lake that will eventually offer hikers and cyclists a vantage point of a fabled sandstone safari animal. In late May, county commissioners approved the purchase of the open space less than a mile from Elephant Rock.

