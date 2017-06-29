El Paso County commissioners spurn pu...

El Paso County commissioners spurn public's requested changes in redistricting

Changes to El Paso County commissioner districts were approved Thursday following a public comment period that attracted a surprising amount of attention over what the county's clerk and recorder previously called "very minor and technical" tweaks. During the 30-day period, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman's Office received 266 comments on proposed maps - more than 10 times the number of responses that were received the last time the districts were redrawn in 2015.

