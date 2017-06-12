Brown: Balloon Classic reaches new heights
The 2017 Create Canon City Balloon Classic by St. Thomas More is officially in the archives. The event this year was clearly the most successful in the short four-year history, in terms of attendance and other traditional metrics.
