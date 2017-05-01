Saturday workshop will help Colorado ...

Saturday workshop will help Colorado Springs communities prepare for wildfires

A workshop on Saturday will give El Paso County residents the chance to learn how they can ready their communities for the elevated wildfire danger that accompanies the summer season. The event, free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church at 20256 Hunting Downs Way in Monument.

