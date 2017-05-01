Saturday workshop will help Colorado Springs communities prepare for wildfires
A workshop on Saturday will give El Paso County residents the chance to learn how they can ready their communities for the elevated wildfire danger that accompanies the summer season. The event, free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church at 20256 Hunting Downs Way in Monument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|5
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Smoker friendly
|Mar '17
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC