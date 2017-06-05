Man accused of hurling table at woman at Monument brewery arrested
A man accused of throwing a table at a woman during an argument at a brewery in Monument and hitting her in the face then striking her and taking her cellphone has been arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. On May 12, Fisher picked up the woman from the Citadel Mall and drove with her on a motorcycle to Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, where they began to argue, the Sheriff's Office said.
