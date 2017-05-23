Live blog: Rain, snow snarling traffic around the Colorado Springs area
Traffic on northbound I-25 through Monument is backed up for miles, according to a tweet from KOAA's Bill Folsom. During accident alert, all traffic accidents that do not involve injuries, damage to public property or suspicion of drug or alcohol use should be reported online at Emergency vehicles are blocking the left lane of southbound I-25 at Uintah as they assist with a vehicle crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f...
|May 13
|Jason
|2
|"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|5
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Smoker friendly
|Mar '17
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC