First phase of $4 million stormwater project to mitigate Monument Creek flooding completed

Engineers and contractors survey an area near Monument Creek after the completion of the first phase of a project that focuses on a nearly two-mile stretch between Voyager Parkway and Monument. Richard Mulledy doesn't expect any "hiccups" during the second phase of a $4-million stormwater project that aims to stop erosion into Monument Creek near the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs - work that the city's water resources engineering division manager said is part of a larger commitment to help Pueblo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.